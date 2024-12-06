Argan (NYSE:AGX) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. Argan has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,015,962.45. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

