Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

