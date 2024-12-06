Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.2 million. Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,414. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

