Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $11.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.43. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

