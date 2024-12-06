Ascent Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

