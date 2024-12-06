Ashok Mishra Sells 58,500 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $3,262,244.34.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $4,002,054.16.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
