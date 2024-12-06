Ashok Mishra Sells 58,500 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $3,262,244.34.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $4,002,054.16.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Innodata by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

