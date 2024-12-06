Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($84.22) to GBX 7,300 ($93.15) in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.94) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.32) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.47) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,441.67 ($82.20).

LON AHT opened at GBX 6,402 ($81.69) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,711 ($60.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,446 ($82.25). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,000.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,612.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. The firm has a market cap of £27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,415.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($75.03), for a total transaction of £58,800 ($75,028.71). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

