Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $18.85. Asian Growth Cubs ETF shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

About Asian Growth Cubs ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.