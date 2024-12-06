ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $717.21 and last traded at $715.60. 257,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,452,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $711.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $723.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $859.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

