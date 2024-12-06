Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

