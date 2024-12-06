Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Manuel Alba Sells 63,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $6,485,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,573,577.22. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $1,136,880.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 81.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $3,425,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

