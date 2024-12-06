ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

On December 5, 2024, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) disclosed in an 8-K filing that Karen E. Hartsfield, the current Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, has informed the Company of her intention to retire in late 2025, following a distinguished career span with the organization. Hartsfield, who joined Atmos Energy in June 2015 and assumed her current role in August 2017, will continue in her current capacity until December 31, 2024, after which she will transition into a Senior Advisor position while staying on the Company’s Management Committee.

Subsequent to Hartsfield’s announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Jessica Bateman Pulliam as the new Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2025. In this newly designated position, Bateman Pulliam is expected to be an integral part of the Company’s Management Committee, reporting directly to Kevin Akers, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy.

Prior to joining Atmos Energy, Jessica Bateman Pulliam served as a partner and co-chair of the Securities and Shareholder Litigation Group at Baker Botts L.L.P. She comes with a wealth of experience, having spent over 21 years with the firm, handling a spectrum of complex legal and regulatory matters. Her leadership skills and strategic insights make her a valuable addition to the executive team at Atmos Energy.

In a news release issued on December 5, 2024, Atmos Energy Corporation highlighted Ms. Hartsfield’s dedicated service to the company and expressed gratitude for her significant contributions to the company’s growth and strategic direction. Kevin Akers, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy, praised Hartsfield for her leadership, integrity, and vision that have positively impacted the company.

The Company furnished a copy of the news release regarding the appointment of Jessica Bateman Pulliam and the transition of Karen E. Hartsfield to Senior Advisor under Regulation FD Disclosures in the filing. This information, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, stands as the largest natural gas-only distributor in the United States, delivering safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas services to over 3.3 million distribution customers across eight states primarily in the South. Their ongoing efforts focus on modernizing business operations, investing in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and community initiatives.

