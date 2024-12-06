Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

