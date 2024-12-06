Atom Investors LP Invests $70,000 in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,199,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. This represents a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEST opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.49. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

WEST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

