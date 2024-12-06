AutoCanada Q4 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$433.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.44.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. Insiders purchased a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

