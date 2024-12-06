AutoNation FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.87. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.5 %

AN stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.14. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in AutoNation by 498.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.