Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $27.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.57.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 69.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.