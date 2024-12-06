Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $27.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.57.
AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
