Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.04. 45,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 199,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

