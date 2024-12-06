B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYG remained flat at $12.80 on Friday. 34,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

