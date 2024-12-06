B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
RILYG remained flat at $12.80 on Friday. 34,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.76.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.