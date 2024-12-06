Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. Baidu has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,521,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,357,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,263,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,618 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

