Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

