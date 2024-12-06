Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises approximately 3.5% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

