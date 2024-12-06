Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,994 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 640,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 598,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,738.72. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

