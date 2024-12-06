Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 1,141,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.