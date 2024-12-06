Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 31,042 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

