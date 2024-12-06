Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 388.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 402,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,175 shares of company stock valued at $571,895. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $283.60.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.