Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 203.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $495,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 152,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 150.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.37 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.67.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

