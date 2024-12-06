Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

