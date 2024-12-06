Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

