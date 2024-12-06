Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 11,871 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6,416.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $165.62 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.96.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,086,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

