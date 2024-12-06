Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.83 and last traded at $88.87. Approximately 512,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,060,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

