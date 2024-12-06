Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 2,527,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 47,883,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

