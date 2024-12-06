Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Shares Up 25.2% – Should You Buy?

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) traded up 25.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.10. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 939% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.