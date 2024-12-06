BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BioSig Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
BSGM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
About BioSig Technologies
