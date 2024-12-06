BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

BSGM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

