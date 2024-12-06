BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 185,716 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 185,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,448,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,681,573.90. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.
  • On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $191,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile



BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

