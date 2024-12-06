BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Canfor (TSE:CFP) to Market Perform

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
