BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.48% from the company’s current price.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NRIX opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $57,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,661. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

