BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Outperform

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $211.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

NYSE RSG opened at $215.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

