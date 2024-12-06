Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Director Mark Anthony Clayton Acquires 17,500 Shares

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Anthony Clayton purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$77,175.00.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0 %
CVE BRAG traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
