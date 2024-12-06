BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 285,665 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 120.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,823,000 after buying an additional 214,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $243.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

