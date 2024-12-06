BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $3,314,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

