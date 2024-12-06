BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

