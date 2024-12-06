Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) PT at $7.25

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE CLVT opened at $5.71 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,583 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,081. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 1,500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 749.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

