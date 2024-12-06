Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $25.90

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000.

Evolent Health stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

