Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $15.13

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after buying an additional 468,432 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 32.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 382,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

