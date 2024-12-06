Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 14,266 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.68.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 25,602,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,538,000 after acquiring an additional 428,511 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 773,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 92,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

