Build-A-Bear Workshop Investor Presentation and Non-GAAP Financial Highlights Revealed

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. recently disclosed their investor presentation containing financial highlights and crucial information. The company has plans to present certain aspects of this presentation to current and potential investors at various conferences and meetings. Included in this Current Report on Form 8-K is a copy of the investor presentation (Exhibit 99.1), which is also accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Get alerts:

To enhance the understanding of their financial performance, Build-A-Bear Workshop utilized specific non-GAAP measures in their investor presentation. These non-GAAP metrics aim to provide a clearer evaluation of the company’s operational performance, allowing for better comparisons between current, prior, and future periods. The company emphasizes that these non-GAAP measures should not be seen as a replacement for results presented in alignment with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) but rather as an additional tool for investor comprehension.

The information shared in Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 attached to the report, is furnished for reference purposes and should not be categorized as “filed” within the meaning of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. Furthermore, Build-A-Bear Workshop cautions that the forward-looking statements found in the report and the investor presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those implied or expressed in the statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the attached investor presentation also contain forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Build-A-Bear Workshop reminds stakeholders that actual results could differ significantly from these forward-looking statements based on various factors and situations. The company commits to updating forward-looking statements in response to changing circumstances or events.

In conjunction with the investor presentation, Build-A-Bear Workshop emphasizes the importance of understanding these forward-looking statements in the context of potential risks, business strategies, and market forecasts. The company constantly evaluates and reacts to changing factors such as program launches, economic conditions, inflation, and global instability, which could influence the guidance set forth in the presentation.

Additionally, for fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed its net sales expectations while adjusting its anticipated adjusted pre-tax income from approaching breakeven to approximately breakeven. The guidance for fiscal 2026 remains consistent, projecting higher net sales and positive pre-tax income compared to fiscal 2025.

The financial highlights showcased in the investor presentation involve insights such as the company’s net sales, pre-tax income, losses, and adjusted financial metrics. These details aim to provide investors with a comprehensive view of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s recent financial performance and future expectations.

Investors seeking further details on Build-A-Bear Workshop’s financials and strategies are encouraged to review the entire exhibit and associated statements attached to this 8-K filing. The company continues to focus on executing program launches, cost control, and strengthening its executive team to navigate challenging market conditions while aiming for sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Build-A-Bear Workshop’s 8K filing here.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also