Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $199,023.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

