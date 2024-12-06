Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$179.57 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$123.44 and a 12-month high of C$179.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

