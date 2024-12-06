Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $758.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $3,898,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.